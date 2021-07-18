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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 07-18-2021 Child Tax Credits=UBI Ends In Hyperinflation
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40 views • July 18, 2021
Part of bidens american rescue plan that we seem to have missed is the new monthly child tax credit. This equals a form of universal basic income and when a government starts to give money away to the people we know the end is near! Get prepared now if you have not started yet start today.
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Article Links:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/taxes/millions-of-families-received-these-letters-from-the-irs-about-the-advance-child-tax-credit%E2%80%94heres-what-they-say/ar-AAMeIro
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-sending-letters-to-more-than-36-million-families-who-may-qualify-for-monthly-child-tax-credits-payments-start-july-15
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Telegram Group:
https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Waking....theFuture?fan_landin
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/chan....nels/wakingthefuture
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/taxes/millions-of-families-received-these-letters-from-the-irs-about-the-advance-child-tax-credit%E2%80%94heres-what-they-say/ar-AAMeIro
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-sending-letters-to-more-than-36-million-families-who-may-qualify-for-monthly-child-tax-credits-payments-start-july-15
Thumbnail Link:
https://news.northeastern.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/money_1400-800x0-c-default.jpg
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