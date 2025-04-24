⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (24 April 2025) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 24 April 2025

💥 The Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by long-range air-, ground-, and sea-based precision weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles at the Ukrainian aviation, missile space, engineering, and armoured industry enterprises, as well as at facilities producing rocket fuel and gunpowder. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the targets were engaged.

🔥 In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted damage on formations of three AFU mechanised brigades and one assault regiment close to Osovoyevka, Ugroyedy, Miropolskoye, Veliky Prikol and Petrushevka (Sumy region)

▪️ The AFU lost more than 45 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

📍 Elements of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and hit manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade near Kupyansk, Andreyevka, Druzhelyubovka, Petropavlovka, Kamenka (Kharkov region), Novoye, Kirovsk, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost up to 255 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured vehicle, five pickup trucks, three artillery guns, as well as five electronic warfare stations (Oktava-S, Bukovel-AD, Ankalav). Three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces units improved the situation along the front line. They hit three mechanised brigades and one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, three territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade close to Shcherbinovka, Petrovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Zakotnoye, Chasov Yar, Ivanopolye, Konstantinovka, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ Ukrainian armed formations lose up to 405 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots have been neutralised.

🚩 As a result of the intensive actions of the Tsentr Group's units, Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been liberated.

💥 The Group also hit manpower and hardware clusters of one heavy mechanised brigade, two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade, one UAV brigade of the AFU, and one National Guard brigade near Novaya Poltavka, Lysovka, Vodyanskoye, Udachnoye, Krivirozhye (DPR), and one Mezhevaya and Novopodgorodnoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The enemy sustained losses of up to 410 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence; the Group inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one air assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Bogatyr, Novoukrainka, Volnoye Pole, and Zelenoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy suffered losses of up to 155 troops, six motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and two electronic warfare stations.

💥 Elements of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of one mechanised brigade and three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pavlovka, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Ponyatovka, and Tokarevka (Kherson region).

▪️ More than 70 troops, 12 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, and one ammunition depot have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted damage on infrastructure of military airfields, as well as temporary deployment areas of the AFU armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems destroyed four U.S.-made JDAM aerial bombs, as well as 230 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised:

▫️ 661 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 53,430 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 604 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,006 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,546 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 24,045 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,490 units of special military vehicles.

