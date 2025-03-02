© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hours after the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza ends, Israel stops humanitarian aid from entering the war-torn Gaza Strip, using starvation as a weapon against the Palestinians.
Netanyahu seeks to extend the first phase of the exchange to ensure the release of as many Israeli captives as possible without moving to the second phase.
Hamas has rejected an Israeli request to extend the deadline for the first phase of the ceasefire deal.