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California's New High Speed Train To Nowhere
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183 views • November 14, 2019
Just another way to get matching funds illegally from the Dept Of Transportation. They get the funds, pocket the money, and cancel the project after the murder every one along the proposed rail line --- we call that TREASON --- So - when do the arrests begin?
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