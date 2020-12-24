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Человечество2:0
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330 views • December 24, 2020
Доктор Кэрри Мадей, врач по внутренним болезням и остеопатии, в течение 19 лет руководила двумя клиниками в штате Джорджия, США. Она давно интересуется вопросом вакцин. Почему с вакцинами от COVID-19 больше проблем, чем с другими? Неужели человечество в самом разгаре великого эксперимента? Если вы никогда не слышали о гидрогеле, люциферазе и международном патенте Билла Гейтса 060606 в связи с технологией 5G, пожалуйста, посмотрите это интервью Kla.TV с врачом, который дает информацию касательно вакцинации и поделитесь об этом с другими!
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