GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement THE UNSUBDUED QUALITY OF THE AVERAGE AMERICAN 8 22 20

THE 2020 U.S. ELECTION IS NEITHER AN ELECTION OR A JUST A U.S. EVENT. THE UNSUBDUED QUALITY OF THE AVERAGE AMERICAN



As we saw in Ukraine in 2014, and Hong Kong in 2019, and now in Belarus 2020, and as we see the same thing on our streets, and in the coup and insurrection against the U.S. President, no nation, even ours, is immune from fascist insurrections that are occurring against the sovereignty of all nations. This is now the issue of the 2020 U.S. election. The future of every part of the world is involved in the outcome. The 2020 U.S. election is NOT simply an American election; it IS the crucial global defining moment of world history.

The principle issue of this election/insurrection/possible military coup/color revolution is not to determine just who will be President, or for that matter just simply issues or policies, rather, it is to crush and subdue once and for all the U.S. population under a police surveillance state, run by non-elected institutions serving a global elite whose intention is to end the existence of the nation states of the world, and dramatically reduce the world’s population through Malthusian genocide. To do this they must eliminate the institution of the U.S. Presidency which is the basis of the people’s political sovereign resistance to any such monstrosity.

However, rather than being crushed, the potential resistance to fascism in the U.S. population is increasing. The reality that most persons are experiencing is in severe conflict with the unreality being presented by the mainstream media and the Democratic Convention, where the 24/7 anti-Trump hysteria becomes the new normal in tuned out background noise.

The belief that a population can be forced to submit through universal profiling through the internet and social media into reacting in a pavlovian way to endless stimuli such as Black Lives Matter, after a while becomes overkill. Real human thought is through dialogue, discussion, and ideas. Preventing or mass censuring these from the population can potentially hand Trump the monopoly on cognition from which to dialog on a real future with the population. In a crisis like today, people hunger most for ideas, and for a future.