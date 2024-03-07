Create New Account
The Great Deception
GoneDark
Published a day ago

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled-off was convincing the world he does not exist.  The second was that he is the good guy.  The third is that he might really be a "she".  The rest is easy after that.

Keywords
deceptiontruthconspiracycultilluminatiillusiondelusionenlightenmentcuriousprovocativeprovidence

