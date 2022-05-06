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Grenell: “Whoever Leaked This Abandoned Public Service”
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86 views • May 06, 2022
American Center for Law and Justice Published May 6, 2022
ACLJ Senior Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy Ric Grenell weighs in on a member of the Radical Left leaking the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade for the purpose of political gain.
#ACLJ #AmericanCenterforLawandJustic #NSFP #RicGrenell #Grenell #Radical #SCOTUS #Roe #RoeVWade #Politics
ACLJ Senior Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy Ric Grenell weighs in on a member of the Radical Left leaking the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade for the purpose of political gain.
#ACLJ #AmericanCenterforLawandJustic #NSFP #RicGrenell #Grenell #Radical #SCOTUS #Roe #RoeVWade #Politics
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