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Hundreds of Vaccine-Injured Women Fight Back Against Censorship "We Are Real, Not Rare"
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211 views • March 24, 2022
A large group of women who had their lives turned upside down after taking an experimental COVID shot recently created a video meant to bring attention to their adverse reactions.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/hundreds-of-vaccine-injured-women-fight-back-against-censorship-we-are-real-not-rare/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/hundreds-of-vaccine-injured-women-fight-back-against-censorship-we-are-real-not-rare/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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