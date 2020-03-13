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Is There Safety from Corona Virus?
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34 views • March 13, 2020
Is There Safety from Coronavirus?
Will you help bring a Divine Intervention
to eliminate the threat of coronavirus infection?
We all need to pray if we want Divine help.
You can simply say the following,
addressing the Almighty in whatever way you’d like:
"Source Creator, each and every day, remove or
render harmless all dangerous viruses from myself,
my loved ones, and then from all infected beings
and the Earth as a whole, apply this prayer again
and again as needed to keep everyone safe, and
restore well-being to the afflicted."
If you do this every day,
your prayers will be added to the many others,
for greater effectiveness.
The virus is an interloper
and has no free-will privileges.
We have been told it is easier
for the Divine to remove and inactivate the virus
than to heal and protect all the people,
because so many are weak or non-believers and thereby,
limiting the possibility of Divine help for themselves.
Partnering with Creator is the best way
to pray for all to be saved, you included.
Learn more at Get Wisdom.com
If you want to learn more about the power of prayer, please download the
free e-book @
https://www.getwisdom.com/download/8270/
Will you help bring a Divine Intervention
to eliminate the threat of coronavirus infection?
We all need to pray if we want Divine help.
You can simply say the following,
addressing the Almighty in whatever way you’d like:
"Source Creator, each and every day, remove or
render harmless all dangerous viruses from myself,
my loved ones, and then from all infected beings
and the Earth as a whole, apply this prayer again
and again as needed to keep everyone safe, and
restore well-being to the afflicted."
If you do this every day,
your prayers will be added to the many others,
for greater effectiveness.
The virus is an interloper
and has no free-will privileges.
We have been told it is easier
for the Divine to remove and inactivate the virus
than to heal and protect all the people,
because so many are weak or non-believers and thereby,
limiting the possibility of Divine help for themselves.
Partnering with Creator is the best way
to pray for all to be saved, you included.
Learn more at Get Wisdom.com
If you want to learn more about the power of prayer, please download the
free e-book @
https://www.getwisdom.com/download/8270/
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