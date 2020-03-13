Is There Safety from Corona Virus?

Is There Safety from Coronavirus?Will you help bring a Divine Interventionto eliminate the threat of coronavirus infection?We all need to pray if we want Divine help.You can simply say the following,addressing the Almighty in whatever way you’d like:"Source Creator, each and every day, remove orrender harmless all dangerous viruses from myself,my loved ones, and then from all infected beingsand the Earth as a whole, apply this prayer againand again as needed to keep everyone safe, andrestore well-being to the afflicted."If you do this every day,your prayers will be added to the many others,for greater effectiveness.The virus is an interloperand has no free-will privileges.We have been told it is easierfor the Divine to remove and inactivate the virusthan to heal and protect all the people,because so many are weak or non-believers and thereby,limiting the possibility of Divine help for themselves.Partnering with Creator is the best wayto pray for all to be saved, you included.Learn more at Get Wisdom.comIf you want to learn more about the power of prayer, please download thefree e-book @