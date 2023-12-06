SHaDoWCa7 sings Walking in the Air

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Reupload of original post on October 11, 2012.

Here is an excerpt from her original upload in her own words:

"Per request, this is 'Walking in the Air' originally written by Howard Blake in 1982. I apologize right away, because I have changed some of the lyrics and a bit of the tune. I turned it into a love song, because the tune is so beautiful. I know this song is a classic, so I hope you don't find my version disappointing. I had to do it my way, because I'm a girl, and girls and cats always do as they please.

I am playing the guitar and singing 6-part harmony."

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Walking in the Air

We're walking in the air,

We're floating in the moonlit sky,

The people far below are sleeping as we fly.

I'm holding very tight,

We're riding through the midnight blue,

I'm finding I can fly so high above with you.

I see the silver moon,

Shining brightly high above,

The soft and blowing breeze,

Gentle as a dove.

Far across the world.

The villages go by like dreams.

The rivers and the hills.

The forests and the streams.

Children gaze, open mouthed

Taken by surprise

Nobody, down below, believes their eyes.

We're soaring in the air.

We're swimming in the frozen sky.

We're drifting over icy,

Mountains floating by.

Enchanting in the night,

Those sable eyes that quest my heart,

You hold me close and warm,

So safe within your arms.

Suddenly, swooping low, on an ocean deep.

Rousing of a mighty monster from its sleep.

And as I lay me down,

To dream of far off wonders found.

My heart so pure and true, will only beat for you.

With all my faithful love, I pray for you my wish to keep.

That every starlit night, you'll raise me from my sleep.

So high above the world, with you I wish to be.

