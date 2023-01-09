Andrew Tate's Romanian Roulette TNP CLIPS EP67

In this clip Number Six and John Henry along with TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger talk about Andrew Tate being arrested for Human Trafficking in Romania shortly after a spat with Greta Thunberg on Twitter.





Donate to Chris: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/SirhcSevarg

https://cash.app/$SirhcSevarg

Chris uses his Cash App to send money and spend using the Cash Card. Try it using his code and you’ll get $5: TR1T6F9 or https://cash.app/app/TR1T6F9





Lisa's Website: https://thecourtracket.com

Use Lisa's Promo Code for discounts at MyPillow: https://MyPillow.com/libertybell





A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or

@newprisoner6

on Twitter.





If you would like to be a guest please email [email protected] and provide a brief description of the topic or topics that you would like to discuss and a screener will contact you. You can always choose to appear anonymously.





You can now donate to The New Prisoners through

https://anchor.fm/thenewprisonernumbersix/support

with a monthly donation of $0.99, $4.99, or $9.99. We also have a SubscribeStar where you can make a one-time or recurring contribution at

https://www.subscribestar.com/the-new-prisoners

. You can also donate both U.S. dollars and crypto to us on Minds and Odysee. All donations go towards studio upgrades to make more content and advertising to spread the word about the show. Every amount is appreciated.





Bitchute (Hit that green dancing Donate button for our SubscribeStar):

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMICtuFvlaEW/





Odysee (You can donate credits to us here: bZmTXrYwePAgmxVmhugxXHnvYhHgzDSEsZ ):

https://odysee.com/@thenewprisonernumbersix:c





Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1050193





Brighteon (Hit the Donate button for our SubscribeStar):

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thenewprisonernumbersix





Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/3814x6UA1rqSMF36VUv2Db





Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-new-prisoners/id1586497070





Google Podcasts:

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ODc1M2UzNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==





Amazon Music

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/e5894328-947d-4c86-a98a-272aa4c80005/the-new-prisoners





Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thenewprisoners/?utm_medium=copy_link





6's Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thenewprisonernumbersix/





Gab:

https://gab.com/thenewprisonernumbersix





Twitter:

https://twitter.com/newprisoner6