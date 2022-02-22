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Well... UK Scientists CONFIRM All Vaccine Vials Contain Graphene Nano Tech Geared Towards Mind Control
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250 views • February 22, 2022
Well... UK Scientists CONFIRM All Vaccine Vials Contain Graphene Nano Tech Geared Towards Mind Control
URGENT - UK Scientists CONFIRM Graphene Mind Control Nano In All Covid Vaccine Vials
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Covid-19-Injection-Contents-Dr.-Robert-Verkerk-Summarizes-Eb:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
AT A FLICK OF A (5G) SWITCH! HUMAN BEHAVIOUR CAN BE ALTERED BY INJECTED GRAPHENE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JOATHzQk7uzZ/
VIDEO SOURCE:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/covid-19-vaccines-contents-prelim-summary-rob-verkerk/
https://ebmcsquared.org/statement-lab-testing-on-vaccine-content#reports
https://clubderklarenworte.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Netzwerkanalyse-Corona-Komplex.pdf
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/
https://pathologie-konferenz.de/
This is being censored everywhere
The scientists involved thought it was just a conspiracy theory
Now the fact checkers must be closed down and the MSM disbanded
URGENT - UK Scientists CONFIRM Graphene Mind Control Nano In All Covid Vaccine Vials
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Covid-19-Injection-Contents-Dr.-Robert-Verkerk-Summarizes-Eb:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
AT A FLICK OF A (5G) SWITCH! HUMAN BEHAVIOUR CAN BE ALTERED BY INJECTED GRAPHENE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JOATHzQk7uzZ/
VIDEO SOURCE:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/covid-19-vaccines-contents-prelim-summary-rob-verkerk/
https://ebmcsquared.org/statement-lab-testing-on-vaccine-content#reports
https://clubderklarenworte.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Netzwerkanalyse-Corona-Komplex.pdf
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/
https://pathologie-konferenz.de/
This is being censored everywhere
The scientists involved thought it was just a conspiracy theory
Now the fact checkers must be closed down and the MSM disbanded
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