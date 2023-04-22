NZ MAN FACING JAIL TIME FOR PEACEFUL PROTEST

Del BigTree at the HighWire
April 21, 2023
When New Zealand Civil liberties activist, Billy Te Kahika, was arrested in 2021 at a peaceful freedom rally in Auckland, he had no idea the legal battle he would face. Currently out on appeal, hear about the shocking 4 month jail sentence he’s facing for simply organizing a peaceful protest.
