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Matt & Joy - The Reawakening Is Happening, This Is The Biggest Threat To The [DS]
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Today’s Guest: Matt & Joy Thayer

Website: https://reawakeningseries.com
Telegram: t.me/reawakeningseries
Clouthub: clouthub.com/g/reawakeningseries
GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/reawakeningseries

Matt and Joy Thayer are filmmakers they started Speropictures in their basement.Matt and Joy produced The Trump I Know, which is the only documentary about Trump that includes and interview with him. The current project they are working on is the Re Awakening, this is a 4 part series. Episode One features Clay Clark, General Flynn, and more.  They are currently editing Episode Two which will be centered around Tom Renz, frontline doctors, medical tyranny, and media propaganda.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.

Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle Punks

Intro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle Punks

Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
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