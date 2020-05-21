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Synoptic Gospels: Evidence for its authority.
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1 view • May 21, 2020
This video examines the mystery behind the upbringing of the synoptic gospels. Providing powerful evidence of the supernatural origin of the Gospels including, Matthew, Mark and Luke. Also exploring the work of the Holy Spirit in bringing three of the gospels into existence in such a way to reveal their incredible unity and obvious independence at the same time. If you've ever wondered how we can be certain that the extraordinary claims Christ made and the message in the gospels has come from God, check this out!
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