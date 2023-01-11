WHO's Vaccine Crisis Communication Manual Proves Genocidal Coverup

Cross Talk News





January 10, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News, Clayton Llewellyn from Heavens Harvest Joins Lauren Witzke to discuss the Global Elite’s orchestrated plan to gaslight the masses about the truth behind the Covid 19 vaccine- what they uncover will SHOCK you. Also, National File’s Patrick Howley joins to reveal that Biden STOLE classified documents and used his UPENN Think Tank to funnel “Milestone” funds from the vaccine rollout.





