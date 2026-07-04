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Sceleta
TK's Meme Music Videos
TK's Meme Music Videos
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21 views • Yesterday

Henlo fren!

The time has come to unearth some skeletons from the past so we can advance into the future. So, get on your ‘Nothingface’ and saddle up. Because this “Year of the Fire Horse” is about to engulf the evil of this world in flames.

That aforementioned evil’s machination for humanity is one far beneath its true inherent capabilities. When murder is masturbation and profit drives all, there really is no advancement except for those at the top of the pyramid profiting off the toil and suffering of the rest. With that being said, I wish I was a communist. You know, like the parasites behind this whole rotten system of fraud and deceit. Then I could be in Avernus with them. Forever reminding them of their folly. 

But, alas, that is not in my plans. For here come the butchers to bring about their demise! What they have failed to foresee is that I am Him and I will perform this scission of their upended schemes with precision. Meaning there is sure to be big fun at the gallows! Where the wood will surely incarnadine as the demons are all cut up alongside their house of cards and market of bubbles. 

These greedy, incestuous robber barons' devilish schemes have been destined to go down in flames since their inception centuries ago. So this should all come as no surprise to anyone. Just know that upon the completion of this hate song, you must prepare yourself both mentally and physically. Yes, steeling your resolve is a must if you wish to effectively face the future ahead of us. In the meantime, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy my meme music video titled, "Skeletons".


The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.



Do you wish to learn about and hear more ‘Nothingface’?

Check them out and purchase/download their music @:


officialnothingface.com

nothingface.bandzoogle.com

discogs.com/artist/253652-Nothingface-2

archive.org/details/NothingfaceDemoCollection


I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.

Periculum in mora.

-TepbianKord


Sceleta© 2026 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Keywords
videopoliticscorruptionprivacymusicgovernmentsurveillanceinvasionagenda 2030music videomememonitoringdigital idmonitorskeletonskeletonsnothingface
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