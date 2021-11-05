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New Jersey Election Fraud EXPOSED: Numbers Switched After Midnight
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128 views • November 05, 2021
https://rumble.com/voq9cr-new-jersey-election-fraud-exposed-numbers-switched-after-midnight.html
This week’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey were more than just referendums on Joe Biden’s Presidency, they were new chapters in the ongoing cancer of election fraud. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall delves into the mysterious flipping of votes after midnight, and the actions being taken in Florida to stop cheating in 2022.
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This week’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey were more than just referendums on Joe Biden’s Presidency, they were new chapters in the ongoing cancer of election fraud. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall delves into the mysterious flipping of votes after midnight, and the actions being taken in Florida to stop cheating in 2022.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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