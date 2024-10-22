Founder of Autoworkers for Trump 2024 - Brian Pannebecker

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Brian Pannebecker of New Baltimore, Michigan, and founder of the Facebook group Auto-workers for Trump 2024, sits down with Eileen to share his personal journey from auto-worker to political activist. He encourages everyone to join his Facebook page and join the rallies outside of the auto plants.





