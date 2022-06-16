X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2800a - Trump Was Right Again, Hold The Economic Line, It’s Going To Be Glorious

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2800a - Jun 15
Trump Was Right Again, Hold The Economic Line, It’s Going To Be Glorious
Trump was right again, Russia is limiting Germany's gas flow by 40% and he mentioned this during the time he was giving a speech at the UN and the Germans laughed at it. The puppet masters/[CB] is trapped in their agenda, is collapsing on them. The transition is going to be glorious.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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