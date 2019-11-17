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Why So Sirius?
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8 views • November 17, 2019
March 2019. P900. Siriusly.
Just wanted to point out... I have since learned that these stars are out of focus, and although they look cool, they don't actually appear this way. Shout out to Ron Hagberg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYJ03xcs1sI
Music:
"Ancestors" - Gonjasufi
"Duet" - Gonjasufi
Just wanted to point out... I have since learned that these stars are out of focus, and although they look cool, they don't actually appear this way. Shout out to Ron Hagberg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYJ03xcs1sI
Music:
"Ancestors" - Gonjasufi
"Duet" - Gonjasufi
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