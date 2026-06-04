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Offensive in the border region — Rybar's analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Offensive in the border region — Rybar's analysis📝

By late April, Russian forces continued to develop their offensive in the Kharkiv Region border area. The most intense fighting took place in the vicinity of Volchansk, where fighters of the GV "Sever" sought to force the Volchya river.

➡️By May 1, assault troops cleared the left bank of the river in this sector of the front and freed Pokaliany. Throughout the month, they continued to expand their control zone along the Volchya riverbed, and later forced it and drove the AFU out of Chaikivka, Volokhovka, and also Karaichne.

➡️To the east, Russian forces by April 28 pushed back Ukrainian formations from Zemlyanky and engaged in fighting for Budarky and surrounding forest areas. By May 29, fighters expanded their penetration in this sector and completely freed the village, reaching a favorable line for an offensive on Nesterny from two sides.

➡️In an adjacent border sector, GV "Sever" units methodically pushed back the enemy in the vicinity of Chuhunovka and Krasne Pershe, and also repelled AFU attacks toward Otradne. By late May, assault groups captured Novovasylivka and are currently expanding the bridgehead along the left bank of the Nova Dvurichna.

➡️On the western flank of the direction, the "northerners" by May 26 straightened out the front line between Verkhnya Pisarivka and Symonivka, seizing several more strongpoints in the forest area. The enemy attempts to restore lost positions and launches attacks on Shesterivka, however, it fails to consolidate in its built-up area.

❗️GV "Sever" units continue to adhere to a strategy of localized offensives across a broad front. As a result, the already overstretched enemy forces prove unable to repel Russian Armed Forces attacks, and arriving "fire brigades" often arrive too late and fail to recover lost positions before Russian assault troops consolidate.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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