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SUNDAY - MARCH 21, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2378-6PM SIDNEY POWELL, SHERIFF MACK. & OTHERS HEADLINE LIVE MAKE AMERICA FREE AGAIN SUMMIT
SPEAKERS: SIDNEY POWELL, SHERIFF MACK, JEFF BRAIN + OTHERS
NATIONAL VIRTUAL SUMMIT
WASHINGTON IS OVER-REACHING & NOT HONORING THE CONSTITUTION
Florida and its great citizens, as well as the 49 other states in our union, are facing immediate dangers from the Federal Government through national mandates and threats to state's sovereign rights under the constitution. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17254 TO JOIN THE BREAK-OUT SESSIONS & INTERACT WITH SPEAKERS, VISIT: https://hopin.com/events/live-make-america-free-again-unity-summit For more information on the event, you can also visit http://DefendFlorida.org
Special Guest: Garland Favorito co-founded Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoterGA). VoterGA is a nonpartisan, non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to restoring the integrity of Georgia elections through verifiable, auditable and recount-capable voting. Garland is a career Information Technology (IT) professional with over 40 years of in-depth experience and over 17 years of volunteer research into electronic voting systems. He also serves as a volunteer Elections Director for the Constitution Party of Georgia. https://voterga.org/ https://www.facebook.com/garland.favorito
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