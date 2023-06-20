Create New Account
Stadium Events In Canada With Tyrelle Smith, Solomon Davis, and Art Lucier
There is something to the power of gatherings. All throughout human history they have been used to mark lives, impart ideology and even help set the course of a generation.  


Examples include Woodstock the 1969 gathering which drew 400,000 and became a defining event for a generation, the Promise Keepers' Gatherings of the late nineties whose attendance reached an estimated eight hundred thousand and impacted families worldwide, the Billy Graham events of the forties, fifties and beyond, which saw countless thousands give their lives to Christ — and we could go on.  


There is something electric and transformational that can happen in these types of events.  This is why this particular show is so exciting! 


Here with us are three Canadians, representing different organizations, who all have a vision for mass gatherings for the purpose of outreach, prayer, reconciliation, and spiritual renewal in our nation.  


Tyrelle Smith hosted the Come Together event in Saskatoon, SK, attracting thousands the first week of June and seeing (saw) hundreds come to Christ.


Solomon Davis is planning the God Heal Our Land event scheduled for July 1st in Hamilton Ontario at the Tigercats Stadium where the Tiger Cats play.


Art Lucier from the Battle For Canada will also be sharing about their upcoming event, Prepare The Way, in Quebec City.


These conversations are both inspiring and eye-opening.


