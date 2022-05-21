$40 Billion to Ukraine; Gas Prices Soar; Bush's Freudian Slip- This Week's TOP News 5/20/22

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Ahead on this week's Headline News Show! Eleven Senate Republicans voted on Thursday to defy the Republican and Democrat establishment in opposition to the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. The Senate voted Thursday afternoon to approve H.R. 7691: Ukraine Supplemental Aid Package, in a vote of 86-11. Nearly the entire Senate voted for the gargantuan aid package to the embattled eastern European nation- notably, only Republicans opposed the legislation to grant tens of billions of dollars in military and economic aid to Ukraine. Sen Josh Hawley grills energy secretary, Granholm, who tries to repeat Biden's bogus "Putin Price Hike" talking point and it does not end well for her... "That's utter nonsense," says Hawley. Long before Putin invaded Ukraine, "from January to August the price of gasoline was up over 30% in my state..." Next, was it a slip of the tongue or plain truth when former President George W. Bush said, “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine,”? According to fresh statements from Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday, nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters have surrendered at Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks plant. All of that and much more! https://www.resistancechicks.com/40-bil-to-ukraine-gas-prices-soar-bushs-freudian-slip/
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