Moral lines, RT's Side Show Redacted Tonight Addresses Apartheid Israel’s Crimes

Moral lines, the deception factory, apartheid Israel’s crimes15 May, 2021 06:27Lee Camp has a moral line and the sociopaths in politics crossed it a long time ago. He compares Joe Biden’s rhetoric to his actions past and present. It’s easy for people to believe that when the president uses progressive language, he means what he’s saying, but any investigation of what the president really stands for will unveil an imperialist and a monster. Maybe this world would be a better place if we were all more certain about what we are and aren’t willing to condone. Camp also reports on Glenn Greenwald’s recent reporting exposing the deception factory that is the US corporate media, and Hawaii being the first US state to declare a climate emergency.Naomi Karavani joins Camp to discuss Israel’s oppressive violence directed at Palestinians, and censorship from the social media corporations. Videos of Israeli forces and settlers attacking Palestinians were making their way around the internet until Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter started to delete the evidence of Israel’s war crimes and suspend the people posting them. As the tragedy in apartheid Israel continues, US corporations are also helping to make sure that we can’t see their crimes. Anders Lee contrasts the response to Israel’s crimes in Palestine from the corporate media, who have overtly tried to cover up the extent of Israeli violence, and the US public, whose outrage has grown. Lee also reports on a labor victory in New York City over the restaurant Chipotle.Google has suspended me from all their products,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)