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3/18/2022 Let's Talk America: Jon Schrock ft. Mike Hamilton & Richard Bagsby
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41 views • March 18, 2022
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Help Save Baby Cyrus as he's been kidnapped due to medical tyranny: https://givesendgo.com/babycyrus
Imagine your 10-month old baby being ripped from your arms and you're told by the tactical-dressed police to "be on your merry way.” Imagine this happening to YOUR baby grandson & YOUR sweet daughter who is a caring & loving mother to that little one. This became a reality for one family in Meridian, Idaho. You can read athe entire story and get updates here: https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
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Jon Schrock - jbs.org | Mike Hamilton - cornerstoneattorney.com | Richard Bagsby - voterichardbagsby.org
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Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
-
Help Save Baby Cyrus as he's been kidnapped due to medical tyranny: https://givesendgo.com/babycyrus
Imagine your 10-month old baby being ripped from your arms and you're told by the tactical-dressed police to "be on your merry way.” Imagine this happening to YOUR baby grandson & YOUR sweet daughter who is a caring & loving mother to that little one. This became a reality for one family in Meridian, Idaho. You can read athe entire story and get updates here: https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
-
Jon Schrock - jbs.org | Mike Hamilton - cornerstoneattorney.com | Richard Bagsby - voterichardbagsby.org
-
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
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