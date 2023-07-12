Aleph Tav Body Student and Family Nurse Practioner Nisha Bogosian

I had the privilege of speaking with Nisha Bogosian one of my classmates from Dr. Alpohso Monzo III's Aleph Tav Body School in Median OH at the www.well-beingbydesign.com clinic. Nisha is a Family Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette IN. She is a wife and mother of three children and is pursuing her education in Holistic Health Care. She has just started a new LLC business and her website is www.jocasityholistichealing.com
If you would like to support my ministry efforts:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez
Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link:
https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
To reach Chelle: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.