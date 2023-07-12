Create New Account
Aleph Tav Body Student and Family Nurse Practioner Nisha Bogosian
Heart of the Tribe
I had the privilege of speaking with Nisha Bogosian one of my classmates from Dr. Alpohso Monzo III's Aleph Tav Body School in Median OH at the www.well-beingbydesign.com clinic. Nisha is a Family Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette IN. She is a wife and mother of three children and is pursuing her education in Holistic Health Care. She has just started a new LLC business and her website is www.jocasityholistichealing.com

frequencynurseenergy medicinedr monzowell being by designaleph tav body

