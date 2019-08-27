Today I show you how to survive a shark attack. Everyone needs to be aware of these shark attack self defence tips. Thousands of people are attacked each year by sharks in Australia alone - Sadly some of them don't make it. We can all help reduce that number by passing this video around. Ensure everyone's prepared for the worst case scenario. Sharks may seem tough, but if you know what steps to take to defend yourself against them I can assure you - You will get out unscathed. This video has everything you need to know about shark attack avoidance, as well as what to do in the event of a shark striking you.