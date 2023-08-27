Exposing the Climate Scam, the Smart City Agenda and Globalism versus Environmentalism

Max and Doug discuss smart cities, the climate change program, food, farming, weather warfare and the impact on human health and freedom. 15-minute cities and the push to digitalize everything, keep people away from nature and have AI control is the opposite of true environmentalism. Max and Doug expose the agenda behind climate change, Covid, fires and other engineered weather disasters which includes genocide, profit and ultimate control of humanity by unelected bureaucrats via global agencies. The duo also discuss farming, nutrition, soil health and how real environmentalism is a symbiosis with nature rather than a digital world with lab grown food and toxic pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The interview ends with solutions on how to become healthy via good nutrition and connection with nature and develop self-sufficiency and personal responsibility.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.