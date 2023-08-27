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Exposing the Climate Scam, the Smart City Agenda and Globalism versus Environmentalism
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
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39 views • August 27, 2023

Max and Doug discuss smart cities, the climate change program, food, farming, weather warfare and the impact on human health and freedom. 15-minute cities and the push to digitalize everything, keep people away from nature and have AI control is the opposite of true environmentalism. Max and Doug expose the agenda behind climate change, Covid, fires and other engineered weather disasters which includes genocide, profit and ultimate control of humanity by unelected bureaucrats via global agencies. The duo also discuss farming, nutrition, soil health and how real environmentalism is a symbiosis with nature rather than a digital world with lab grown food and toxic pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The interview ends with solutions on how to become healthy via good nutrition and connection with nature and develop self-sufficiency and personal responsibility.

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healingglobalismsmart citiesglobal agendatruth warriorsmax lowendoug mcintyre
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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