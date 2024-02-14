Community Scene: Zusha Elinson - "American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15"

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Zusha Elinson is an award-winning national reporter for the Wall Street Journal. He’s also the author of a brand new book out now: “American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15.”





Zusha’s book is a comprehensive deep dive into the history of the AR-15. Using thousands of pages of documents and records, it tells a detailed, fact-based story about a gun that has undeniably played a major role in American society over the past 50 years.





Nick Lien had a chance to speak with Zusha about the AR-15’s humble origins, the disaster surrounding the gun during the Vietnam war, and its role in our modern society.





