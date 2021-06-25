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Many churches claim to be the true church
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85 views • June 25, 2021
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Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR).
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, June 19, 2021. I was assigned to respond to a question on why there are so many churches which claim to be the true church.
There are over 45,000 denominations, mostly Protestant, in the world according to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity as of February 27, 2021. Christ’s church consisted of about 120 believers who received the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost which launched the Christian faith. There were God’s saints in Colosse, Corinth, Ephesus, Galatia and Rome to name a few. The saints of God are defined as they who keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus in Revelation 14:12.
In Rome, the early church was influenced by Rome’s polytheism which is the belief of worshiping more than one god. In 313, Constantine, the sun-worshiping Roman emperor, passed the edict of Milan which recognized Christianity as the state religion. By then, Christianity was unrecognizable as the worship of the sun crept into Christianity which led to the creation of the Roman Catholic Church. Political Rome became papal Rome. Caesar became the pope.
In 1054, a Great Schism occurred when the Orthodox church split from the Roman Catholic church, each church with their own doctrines and thinking that they are the one true church. In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his 95 thesis on the doors of the church of Wittenberg, Germany which launched the Protestant movement against the abuses of the Catholic Church. Luther’s Protestant movement led to the creation of other churches including Calvinism authored by Jean Calvin. In the US, there are many Protestant megachurches led by charismatic men who have swayed their followers to believe in what they are saying outside of what the Bible says.
Satan is behind theses fallen churches whose doctrines do not match the doctrines of Christ. For instance, Christ says, if you love Me, keep My commandments but the great majority of today’s 45,000 denominations do not believe in observing the holy ten commandments of God so as to make their followers sin against God...and sin leads to death as per Romans 6:23 unless it is repented of.
Satan attacked Christ’s church from the beginning as Rome persecuted Christians who did not bow down, and rightfully so, to the pope. Satan is leading these denominations whose doctrines do not align with the doctrines of Christ & therefore, they do not worship God in spirit and in truth.
With 45,000 Christian denominations, which one is correct with all their different doctrines? Answer: none of them because there is guile or deceit found in their doctrines including Sunday worship, xmas, easter which are not commanded by God in the Bible. They are harlots of the mother church, which is the Roman Catholic Church.
They are also government-registered churches meaning that they agree with government policies. Many of these churches support same-sex marriages while others support abortions! In Revelation 14:4-5, we read that God’s saints are not part of these churches with false doctrines such as the 7-year pre-tribulation rapture since no guile or deceit is found in the mouths of God’s saints who worship God in spirit and in truth.
If you are part of any of these 45,000 + denominations, God asks you to come out of her My people as per Revelation 18:4-5 lest ye be partakers of her sins and receive her plagues. This is why we invite you to worship God with us, the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church, which keeps the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus. We are separate from the world and are NOT registered with the state. We follow Christ wheresoever He goeth and there is no guile found in our mouths since we believe solely in what the King James Bible says. Join us and be part of Christ’s church.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
As I’m about to be shut down completely by YouTube, I invite you to subscribe to my Follower of Christ777 channel on the following platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
For pastoral advice, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR).
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, June 19, 2021. I was assigned to respond to a question on why there are so many churches which claim to be the true church.
There are over 45,000 denominations, mostly Protestant, in the world according to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity as of February 27, 2021. Christ’s church consisted of about 120 believers who received the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost which launched the Christian faith. There were God’s saints in Colosse, Corinth, Ephesus, Galatia and Rome to name a few. The saints of God are defined as they who keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus in Revelation 14:12.
In Rome, the early church was influenced by Rome’s polytheism which is the belief of worshiping more than one god. In 313, Constantine, the sun-worshiping Roman emperor, passed the edict of Milan which recognized Christianity as the state religion. By then, Christianity was unrecognizable as the worship of the sun crept into Christianity which led to the creation of the Roman Catholic Church. Political Rome became papal Rome. Caesar became the pope.
In 1054, a Great Schism occurred when the Orthodox church split from the Roman Catholic church, each church with their own doctrines and thinking that they are the one true church. In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his 95 thesis on the doors of the church of Wittenberg, Germany which launched the Protestant movement against the abuses of the Catholic Church. Luther’s Protestant movement led to the creation of other churches including Calvinism authored by Jean Calvin. In the US, there are many Protestant megachurches led by charismatic men who have swayed their followers to believe in what they are saying outside of what the Bible says.
Satan is behind theses fallen churches whose doctrines do not match the doctrines of Christ. For instance, Christ says, if you love Me, keep My commandments but the great majority of today’s 45,000 denominations do not believe in observing the holy ten commandments of God so as to make their followers sin against God...and sin leads to death as per Romans 6:23 unless it is repented of.
Satan attacked Christ’s church from the beginning as Rome persecuted Christians who did not bow down, and rightfully so, to the pope. Satan is leading these denominations whose doctrines do not align with the doctrines of Christ & therefore, they do not worship God in spirit and in truth.
With 45,000 Christian denominations, which one is correct with all their different doctrines? Answer: none of them because there is guile or deceit found in their doctrines including Sunday worship, xmas, easter which are not commanded by God in the Bible. They are harlots of the mother church, which is the Roman Catholic Church.
They are also government-registered churches meaning that they agree with government policies. Many of these churches support same-sex marriages while others support abortions! In Revelation 14:4-5, we read that God’s saints are not part of these churches with false doctrines such as the 7-year pre-tribulation rapture since no guile or deceit is found in the mouths of God’s saints who worship God in spirit and in truth.
If you are part of any of these 45,000 + denominations, God asks you to come out of her My people as per Revelation 18:4-5 lest ye be partakers of her sins and receive her plagues. This is why we invite you to worship God with us, the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church, which keeps the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus. We are separate from the world and are NOT registered with the state. We follow Christ wheresoever He goeth and there is no guile found in our mouths since we believe solely in what the King James Bible says. Join us and be part of Christ’s church.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
As I’m about to be shut down completely by YouTube, I invite you to subscribe to my Follower of Christ777 channel on the following platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
For pastoral advice, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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