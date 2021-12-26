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Covid-19 or Common Cold, Lets Use Common Sense
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51 views • December 26, 2021
Common cold or Covid? Upper respiratory symptoms are growing more prevalent, docs say
https://archive.ph/pEfUd
Is it a cold or COVID-19? An expert explains
https://archive.ph/AnA5v
Half Of Cold Cases Will Be COVID-19, Say Experts
https://archive.ph/fXzJC
Half of cold cases will be Covid, warn UK researchers
https://archive.ph/qqEpm
Bayer executive: mRNA shots are ‘gene therapy’ marketed as ‘vaccines’ to gain public trust
https://web.archive.org/web/20211110163152/https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bayer-executive-mrna-shots-are-gene-therapy-marketed-as-vaccines-to-gain-public-trust/
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https://archive.ph/pEfUd
Is it a cold or COVID-19? An expert explains
https://archive.ph/AnA5v
Half Of Cold Cases Will Be COVID-19, Say Experts
https://archive.ph/fXzJC
Half of cold cases will be Covid, warn UK researchers
https://archive.ph/qqEpm
Bayer executive: mRNA shots are ‘gene therapy’ marketed as ‘vaccines’ to gain public trust
https://web.archive.org/web/20211110163152/https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bayer-executive-mrna-shots-are-gene-therapy-marketed-as-vaccines-to-gain-public-trust/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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