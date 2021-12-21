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The Only Upardonable Sin?
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52 views • December 21, 2021
What is the one unpardonable sin? What does it mean to deny God's spirit? These are important questions if we want to know what it means to follow God.
It is one thing to have the wrong theology. It is one thing to deny Jesus, but to resist God's spirit speaking to us through our conscience is to cut ourselves off entirely from his ability to save us.
It is one thing to have the wrong theology. It is one thing to deny Jesus, but to resist God's spirit speaking to us through our conscience is to cut ourselves off entirely from his ability to save us.
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