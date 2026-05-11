The Spencer Pratt "Star Wars" Ad is Viral: Why L.A. is FINALLY Flipping

A new AI-generated "Star Wars" fan ad featuring Spencer Pratt has exploded across social media, racking up millions of views and catching the attention of everyone from USC experts to Jeb Bush. But this isn't just a funny video—it’s the start of a groundswell.

With Spencer now polling in 2nd place and 40% of Los Angeles still undecided, these "hyper-realistic" ads are breaking through the traditional media blackout. They’re doing what Karen Bass’s $3.7 million war chest can't: they’re making a Republican run in a deep blue city feel inevitable.

In this video, I’m predicting that this is only the beginning. As more of these AI masterpieces go viral, the psychological barrier for L.A. voters is going to snap. When the memes become the movement, the establishment has already lost.

What we’re covering:

The Hero Arc: Why the "Batman/Vigilante" imagery is working for a former reality star.

The 40% Factor: How undecided voters are being swayed by the "visual truth" of the city’s decay.

The Groundswell: My prediction for the June 2nd primary and why a runoff is now certain.

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