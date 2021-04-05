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Biden's Gun Grabbing Executive Order Disguised as 'Rule Making'
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60 views • April 05, 2021
Biden's Gun Grabbing Executive Order Disguised as 'Rule Making'
Alex Jones breaks down the news of Biden's intent to violate the Second Amendment via gun grabbing executive orders. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606794302f70737a5f2559cb
Alex Jones breaks down the news of Biden's intent to violate the Second Amendment via gun grabbing executive orders. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606794302f70737a5f2559cb
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