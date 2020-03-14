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The CoronaVirus Conspiracy (Theory)
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57 views • March 14, 2020
The CoronaVirus outbreak has a lot of people scared. In situations like this it is important to think rationally about what information is being presented, and how it should be interpreted.
It is very clear that China is reporting inaccurate numbers, but to what extent is as of yet unknown. It's imperative that we never jump to conclusions of conspiratorial news... but it is equally as imperative to think critically about pressing or impactful circumstances such as these.
It is very clear that China is reporting inaccurate numbers, but to what extent is as of yet unknown. It's imperative that we never jump to conclusions of conspiratorial news... but it is equally as imperative to think critically about pressing or impactful circumstances such as these.
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