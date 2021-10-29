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Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker - MKUltra, Time Reset + Ritual Sodomy (4/14/19 & 10/27/21)
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63 views • October 29, 2021
THE SAGA COMES TO AN END! While, in the superficial sense, this means that the three trilogies of the Star Wars film franchise was completed with the release of the 9th installment, a consideration of the esoteric signaling reveals that more is meant by that. We see a foreshadowing of the prophesied biblical schedule in this revealing trailer.
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