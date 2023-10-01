The Plumed Serpent And a Den of Thieves - Nathan Raynolds - SGTReport (2023Sep29)

It would be my choice as well, if I had to chose one English Bible - but do be aware it has its flaws as any other translation. One day is the First Day - and 1 John 5:7 is removed which as far as my research goes should be there, although does not change anything in regards of any foundation, the Trinity can be found explained in detail in John Chapter 14, 15, 16, 17 by our Master. But overall, this is probably the best translation there is in English and here is the website, always nice with the finger thing on the side for easy finding of the books inside the Bible collection by the way! https://isr-messianic.org/



Although just wanna point out Nathan is making the A sound which many times is the E sound - and the name of the Living Gods is really Jehovah - Jayshua for Jesus he pronounce correct. I do not know much about him, just heard about him and listening to this video at the moment half way - he has a good amount of truth for sure.



So I thought I would give it some further promotion here on Brighteon - as long as I don't find something that is really out of line.



His own website is http://snatchedfromtheflames.com which I am looking at, at the moment, wanted to hear his reading of the ISR - although he might use some false variance of the names, but at least he uses something that is closer to the truth, it seems near Hallelujah Scriptures which uses the same branch of manuscript yet have slightly variance of the Hebrew names - they have the 5 books of Moses in audio versions 2 variant with 2 names Jahweh or Jahuah which beside the somewhat wrong name is great to listen to. Sadly they never made a Jehovah version, asking for it a good amount of time ago - and the Guy is now death who did a good amount of the voice.



But better a name then a Title - but the name is Jehovah.

Hajah, Hoveh, Jihejeh, Jehovah. Jayshua HaMashiach.



Anyway - not a biggie overall, everybody is trying their best - and growing in understanding and wisdom as we go. Sadly it is tradition and translators who has made a mess out of the name, and thereby made room for a multitude of different groups who uses different names. The Jews never forgot, and while the Jews and the Roman Catholic do not want us to know the name Jehovah or use it - I'm neither a Jew of the Flesh of traditions or a Roman Papist of the Devil - so they can take there traditions and do whatever they may, but they don't enforce anything on me.



ARGH... ads... I hate those. Apparently there are some 40 minutes in. Sorry about that, it is as it was found.



He as far as I could hear he pronounced Jayshua correctly but he apparently write it Yahshua, the later is not the usual way to speak Hebrew, but overall if you take Jay and Jah, is usually forms of Jehovah in Hebrew, including the Jo and Jehu and Jahu. But the name is correctly pronounce as Jay-Shu-a. Anyway.... minor issue.



I'll see if I can listen closely when he says it again or some times here and there. Again a minor issue, but still something to be pointed out so we don't have all these different name groups out there as we sadly do and have had for many years.



Yea Fungus is not good had to find out myself that I had a fungus infection and yet it took me way to long to figure that out, and pretty much to late until I found out - and don't expect the Medical Mafia to help you in any way, murderous ignorant evil white bullshitters on license.



My Credit Card has just been closed again, funny now that they can't use the argument that I am a little below 0 now that they took that possibility from me, and yet finds ways to close my card. 5-6 times this has happened these last 3 years of madness, but they target us all and things will only get worse. I'm so sick and tired of everything and worn down, but this Nathen is full of Energy - he seems to have lots of energy to go full ahead against the Devils lies and deceptions.



We grow up with so many lies and deceptions - took me way to much time to get out of it and there is so much more to learn. If one had just grown up with it, when one had the youthful strength to go full ahead against it.



Anyway... Nearly done with the video. Time for Bed. The biggest issue I have found in this video is the somewhat false variation name of Jehovah used by Nathen - beside that I don't really have much to say, I did not really pick up on anything overall bad - seems pretty spot on overall.



SGTReport.com



