© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[VOSTRFR] Discours historique de Robert Kennedy Jr., le 29 août 2020 à Berlin
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • September 08, 2020
« Ich bin ein Berliner ! »
Regarder et écouter cet homme, c'est comme aspirer une grande goulée d'espoir.
Thèmes abordés :
CinqGée, Covid, GrossePharmacie, Nazisme, l'actualité explosive, sont les principaux sujets abordés dans ce discours.
Vidéo : entretien exclusif avec Robert Kennedy Jr pour France-Soir sur mon blogue :
http://www.margueriterothe.com/2020/09/dicours-historique-de-robert-kennedy-jr-a-berlin-le-29-aout-2020.html
Regarder et écouter cet homme, c'est comme aspirer une grande goulée d'espoir.
Thèmes abordés :
CinqGée, Covid, GrossePharmacie, Nazisme, l'actualité explosive, sont les principaux sujets abordés dans ce discours.
Vidéo : entretien exclusif avec Robert Kennedy Jr pour France-Soir sur mon blogue :
http://www.margueriterothe.com/2020/09/dicours-historique-de-robert-kennedy-jr-a-berlin-le-29-aout-2020.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.