https://gettr.com/post/p26fltwd350
01/25/2023 : Miles Guo tells us, especially the young people, to be true to ourselves.We have to tell the truth, be genuine to ourselves and others. Don’t follow the herd.
01/25/2023 : 郭文贵先生告诉我们，特别是年轻人，要做真实的自己。我们需要讲真相，真诚对待我们自己和别人，不要人云亦云。
