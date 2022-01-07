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𝐎𝐛𝐚𝐦𝐚 & 𝐇𝐑𝐂 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝟔 𝐓𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧!
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66 views • January 07, 2022
Evil has infiltrated and taken over our Government and runs the world. Obama and Hillary ordered that the old Chinook helicopter being shot down with 17 members of Seal Team 6 onboard because they knew too much.

They knew the raid and reported killing of Osama Bin Laden was a lie. Bin Laden wasn’t killed. This was a psyop for the American people so Obama looked like a hero and helped him win re-election.

Seal Team 6 member Aaron Vaughn survived and is still alive. The truth cannot be hidden forever and there’s a whole lot of truth that is getting exposed more and more each day. It’s time that we the people wake the hell up and put an end to the evil and corruption that the evil cabal has been getting away with since the execution of JFK!

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐂 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧: Nancy Drew

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞:
Deep State Dave, RT NEWS, SQvage DQwg, Q World Order, General Flynn Exposed,
Lin Wood, Declassified The Nation and Patel Patriot, and cirstenwUNCENSORED.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment
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