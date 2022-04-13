© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 04. 13. 22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
450 views • April 13, 2022
Ep. 2750b - FISA Brings Down The House, When Do Birds Sing? Panic In DC
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now trapped in their treasons crimes. Durham is on the hunt and Sussman is now trapped. When do birds sing? Will Sussman turn and sing a like bird. Most likely yes, he is not going to take the fall for the puppet masters. The patriots are now showing the people the infiltration from within, the avalanche has begun and nothing can stop it, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now trapped in their treasons crimes. Durham is on the hunt and Sussman is now trapped. When do birds sing? Will Sussman turn and sing a like bird. Most likely yes, he is not going to take the fall for the puppet masters. The patriots are now showing the people the infiltration from within, the avalanche has begun and nothing can stop it, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.