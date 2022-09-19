Jesus Word false prophets that give birth to false teachers

This video was made after questions was asked about false prophets. Father said it will be named: False prophets, that give birt to false teachers.





The speech in the video is the result of previous guidance from Jesus, and Father. And also specific guidance before making this video from Father. A transcript of what He spoke to me you will find below.





Before many of the videos made I was guided before hand. Below follows the transcript:





Father, what is a false prophet? Father said: It is when they choose to tell lies, I have not given them sight, I have not told them to speak.





Father when You speak to me, my mind is replaced by Your voice, is it to cancel my thoughts? Father said: I shall speak so that you can hear.





Father seeing the light we can know about the Kingdom, how is it important for a prophet? Father said: Light shall be seen for you to be reassured, light shall be a jewel of the crown, I am on the throne.





Yes Father, the seven lamps are before the throne, and the door is Jesus Christ…Father said: I shall be the judge, mine is the Kingdom, I will let my Son rule, for He shall always be, and all that are united in Him. My will is His will, (and my head was bowed down).





Father before you told me about the pharisees doing the great shame, teaching what killed their own students… Son, they are the worms, they are eating the corps of My beloved. He is not dead, but they are dead. So to them He is dead.





Father is it that they are dead, and worship death. So they have to kill what is alive to please their god? Father said: Son I shall speak, their killing, is their death. They have killed what saves them, I have killed them. So that what is alive, is my Son.





Yes Father, when you say they have killed what saves them, do you mean they have chosen impurity and darkness, instead Jesus that is the way? Father said: Son, their choices are many, it is not one chance that I gave them, but many. Their killing is their way of life, (and my head was bowed down)





A false teacher, is it then like the pharisees tricking people to follow them on that way that leads to death? Father said: I am light!I chose light. They did not choose what I chose. They will lead the little ones to slaughter, (and my head was bowed down)





Thank you beloved Father, (and my head was thrown aback in bliss)



