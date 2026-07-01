The Two Witnesses Explained

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The Resurrection (June 1797): Exactly 3.5 years later, the French legislature voted to restore total freedom of worship and legal access to the Bible.

The 3.5 Years: For exactly three and a half years, France operated as an officially atheistic nation where scripture was legally suppressed.

The Witnesses: Historicists identify the two witnesses as the Old and New Testaments .

In the historicist view of biblical prophecy, the 3.5 days that the two witnesses lie dead (Revelation 11:9) represent 3.5 literal years during the French Revolution when France banned Christianity.

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