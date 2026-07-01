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The Two Witnesses Explained
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In the historicist view of biblical prophecy, the 3.5 days that the two witnesses lie dead (Revelation 11:9) represent 3.5 literal years during the French Revolution when France banned Christianity.
- The Witnesses: Historicists identify the two witnesses as the Old and New Testaments.
- The Death (Nov 1793): The French government officially abolished Christian worship, closed churches, and publicly burned Bibles.
- The 3.5 Years: For exactly three and a half years, France operated as an officially atheistic nation where scripture was legally suppressed.
- The Resurrection (June 1797): Exactly 3.5 years later, the French legislature voted to restore total freedom of worship and legal access to the Bible.
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