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Eric Clapton SPEAKS OUT Against Covid JAB! - Faces SERIOUS Vaccine Side Effects!
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391 views • May 14, 2021
Eric Patrick Clapton (born 30 March 1945) is an English rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: once as a solo artist and separately as a member of the Yardbirds and of Cream. Clapton has been referred to as one of the most important and influential guitarists of all time.
Clapton has received 18 Grammy Awards as well as the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.
Clapton has received 18 Grammy Awards as well as the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.
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