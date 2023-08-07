Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
3 misused Bible verses in 2020
channel image
ddow53
0 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

1. Philippians 2:3-4 

2. Romans 13:1

3. Leviticus 13 

Are 3 Bible verses that have been misused in 2020 when it comes to response to the virus. Authentically Biblical Christians (ABC's) should not fall for these verses being misused. Be bold and don't let anyone delude you with persuasive argument.

Keywords
bibleversemisused

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket