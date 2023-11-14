Will the Banksters get THEIR war-Budget in order to steer-off bankruptcy?

Listen to this @ a faster speed setting!Again, pulling that "You are false, when it is I who am the snake!"="You are guilty; but in fact, it is I." THEY (ThePowersThatBe/Globalists/NWO/WEF) insinuate that sovereign writings are being produced by Artificial Intelligence (therefore have no right to be formerly recognized), while THEY expose THEMSELVES as having created A.I. [lost-at-sea] entities with ALL CAPITAL LETTERs, commonly referred to as 'strawmen' or TIN/Tax-Identity-Numbers. THEY fool men & women into legally registering as these on-paper-contractor-Strawmen, thereby losing their Power-of-Attorney & sovereign immunity/Z-exemption-mortgage. I realize what I just stated [Claim] for the Record is at a 25-year intellectual study-level of law education, so many will not be able to follow this subject-level due to TPTB's dumbed-down schools & propaganda="Oh, that's mere Conspiracy Theory."

Corporate contracts can only be obtained between none-living entities as they are merely 2-dimensional "paper." Therefore, TPTB create a 'lost-@-sea' dead entity & fool or threaten men & women into signing said contracts that the 2 are one of the same---you=your StrawMan. That is the legality (Lawyer-speak) of the situation within The One World Order whether you want to face it or not! You are signing that you are a 2-dimensional being! Said PTB are certainly not going to explain it to you, or you may scream foul & file/record a CLAIM against them as fraudsters (NOT divulging all facts/details regarding the solicitation of THEIR contract. Many of THEM [like Biden] are TOO stupid to even understand what THEY are doing anyway. -So, you have to hold THEM accountable to it! DO NOT COMPLY unless you are a parasite too. It is the same with our food supply: Most are unaware THEY are putting synthetics into our foods which lower our cell vibrations & lead to sickness & death. THEY live their entire cut-short lives following mere erroneous beliefs.)

The 'Lost-at-sea' insurance scam: Will you be fooled again into paying/IN-debting/enSLAVING your body, property, soul, & children for another war?

National debt-clock @ 33 trillion, but that is an odious debt as it is Corporate interest-based:

Fulford full newsletter 10/30: "Fake President Biden declares World War III but he has no army" https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=231772

Zionism is a political World movement. Zionism is not a Jewish tribal-race issue. All Jews are certainly not Zionists. Some Christians are extremely Zionist!