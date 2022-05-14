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Overview Video of mRNA Vaccine Technology:
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57 views • May 14, 2022
Fundamentals of Mechanisms and Risks, New Research on the Efficacy of the Vaccines
This 25 minutes video explains in detail the mechanisms of action for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, as well as highlighting some of the known risks. If you wish to have a better understanding of the technology or wish for a refresher on the tech, as well as to learn a bit of cellular and molecular biology - this is a great primer. So, sit back, relax and open your mind to a bit of science.
This 25 minutes video explains in detail the mechanisms of action for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, as well as highlighting some of the known risks. If you wish to have a better understanding of the technology or wish for a refresher on the tech, as well as to learn a bit of cellular and molecular biology - this is a great primer. So, sit back, relax and open your mind to a bit of science.
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